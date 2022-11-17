ROMULUS — Taking on its 29th year, the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail has announced the return of its Holiday Shopping Spree event.
Held on Nov. 19 and 20, as well as Dec. 3 and 4, attendees will be able to choose from multiple pre-planned itineraries that will take them to six of the participating wineries. At each stop, guests will enjoy a festive dish perfectly paired with an equally delicious wine.
In conjunction, they also will receive three additional wine tastings at each stop and a $5 off a $35 purchase at every single winery — not just the ones on their itinerary. At their last stop of the day, each guest will receive a souvenir wine glass and every ticket-holder will take home a locally made glass blown ornament. A digital recipe book will be emailed out to all ticket-holders so they can recreate their favorite dishes at home.
Some of the cheerful dishes that attendees will get to sample include Maple Pumpkin Bread Pudding, Creamy Chicken Chili, Hot Honey Cornbread with Cranberry Pulled Pork, and Cranberry Zucchini Cake. These dishes will be paired with hand-picked wines that complement each bite. This year, the focus of events will be more on experiencing the pairing, which elevates both the food and the wine. Though they’re only sampling six of the wineries, they’ll get to take home recipes from all 12 participating wineries.
“We’re particularly excited about this year’s event because we’ve partnered with a local glass studio to create our ornament this year,” says Katherine Chase, Cayuga Lake Wine Trail’s executive director. “Instead of handing out a bunch of smaller ornaments, we’ve decided to create one bigger, nicer keepsake ornament and have enlisted the hands of Rodi Rovner of Hands-on Glass Studio in Corning. She’s creating an ornament that will be beautiful and will want to be displayed for years to come, with the memory of this event on their minds each time it’s hung.”
Tickets to the Holiday Shopping Spree event are sold in Singles and Couples, with an option for a DD (designated driver) ticket. The event is still structured with a schedule and is still a sit-down event, meaning you could be seated with people you aren’t traveling with. Saturday tickets are $60 for a single and $110 for a couple. Sunday tickets are $50 for a single and $90 for a couple. DD tickets are $30 on Saturday and $25 on Sunday. If purchasing a two-day ticket, it’s $90 for a single ticket, $170 for a couple ticket, and $45 for a single. All plus taxes and service fees.
Tickets are on sale on the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail website: www.cayugawinetrail.com.