CANANDAIGUA — Want to know what works and what may not when it comes to child-rearing?
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County is hosting a Parenting Skills Workshop Series that begins Sept. 1.
Instructors will teach participants five skills that can help parents deal more effectively with difficult parent-child situations:
• Encouragement.
• Can-do.
• Choices.
• Self-control.
• Respecting feelings.
Participants will be able to practice skills during the classes and reinforce the new techniques at home.
The series is designed for parents with children 12 and younger.
The first session of the program, from 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 1, will be held at the Cornell Cooperative Building on North Main Street. All other sessions will be done by way of Zoom videoconferencing.
Everyone completing the required classes will receive a certificate of completion.
All of the classes are pegged for 6:30-8 p.m. Following the in-person first session, the Zoom classes are Sept. 8, 15, 22 and 29, and Oct. 6, 13 and 20.
The program is free and offered foremost to Ontario County parents working with the county Department of Social Services, Child Protective Services, or probation departments and PINS petitions. Other Ontario County resident registrations will be accepted if space permits.
For complete registration information, call (585) 430-0706 and leave a message, or ask your case manager for a registration form. Class size is limited and pre-registration is required by Aug. 31.
Call (585) 394-3977 or visit www.cceontario.org to learn more about CCE of Ontario County.