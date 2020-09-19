CANANDAIGUA — Are you a parent dealing with the uncertainty of school and work schedules, and/or reduced income and support?
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County’s Parenting Skills Workshop Series can help.
This eight-session Zoom series is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. each Tuesday, beginning Oct. 27. It concludes Dec. 15.
The program is free and offered foremost to Ontario County parents working with the county Department of Social Services, Child Protective Services, or Probation Departments and PINS petitions. Other Ontario County resident registrations will be accepted if space permits.
Instructors will teach participants five skills that can help parents deal more effectively with difficult parent-child situations: encouragement, can-do, choices, self-control, and respecting feelings. Participants will practice these skills during class and at home. Completing all eight classes is required to obtain a certificate of completion.
For complete registration information call (585) 430-0706 and leave a message, or ask your case manager for a registration form. Or, email Amy at alm72@cornell.edu for more information or a registration form.
Class size is limited and pre-registration requested by Oct. 20.
This will be the final parenting series CCE of Ontario County offers this year.