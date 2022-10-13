NEWARK — This Wayne County village will celebrate the fall with a Pumpkin Sculpture Contest.
From Oct. 24-31, sculptures will be placed in front yards of homes and outside of businesses for all to see. The best residential pumpkin sculpture will win a Trick-or Treat Basket of holiday treats and the Great Pumpkin Trophy will be awarded to the winning Newark Business.
Paint, carve, stack or make a pumpkin creature. Creativity is encouraged.
Entries will be judged on fall spirit and original design.
Call 315-226-8105 when you complete your design (and no later than noon Oct. 31) to enter and contest judges will take a photo of your creation.
Photos of entries will be judged Oct. 31.