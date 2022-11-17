GENEVA — The Geneva Center of Concern is ramping up for its 50th annual Operation Merry Christmas.
It has been sending out its “Wish List” for new, unwrapped gifts, along with turkeys, hams and other non-perishable holiday food items. Holiday Food Boxes will be distributed on the morning of Dec. 17.
Among the specific items on the Center’s wish list — from birth through age 18, but with a focus on children age 12 and up because there usually are fewer gifts for those ages — are the following:
Barbie dolls, baby dolls, baseballs, basketballs, bath and body lotions and wash (for males and females), books, coloring books, footballs, fishing items, Monopoly games, head phones, iTunes cards, Legos, men’s cologne, Minecraft, model cars (to put together), perfume for girls, Pokemon, teen DVDs (movie tickets are welcome too), teen electronics, and wrestling figures.
Pajamas also are needed for all ages, as each child receives a new pair of PJs.
Take donations to the Center at 58 Avenue D in Geneva from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Last year’s program was so successful that it will once again be held onsite at the Center. And, also once again, the North Pole Store will be open for parents to select holiday gifts for their children.
At sign-up time, families are given a shopping appointment time and adults can choose new, unwrapped gifts based on their application requests. Guests are offered wrapping paper and stocking stuffers on their way out.
There are no specific deadlines as help and donations are always welcome, right up through the holidays and beyond.
Call 315-789-1117 with questions and ask for Cheryl Toor or Natalie Smithoover.