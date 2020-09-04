CANANDAIGUA — The Downtown Canandaigua Adirondack Chair “ity” Auction is in the middle of showcasing 20 Adirondack chairs and local artists.
Each foldable wooden chair was hand-painted by a local artist and is visible at a downtown gallery or business. Chair locations and artist biographies are available at participating businesses and galleries in downtown, and at www.downtowncanandaigua.com.
Chairs will remain on display through Sept. 12. They will be given away via a silent auction that is underway and will continue through Sept. 12. To view and bid on chairs, visit https://www.onesourceauctions.com/.
The winner of each chair will go to the highest bidder.
The month-long event culminates in a live and online auction that will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 at the new outdoor dining area, The Central On Main, at 111 S. Main St., next to the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce.
Celebration of the Arts in Canandaigua kicked off with an 8-foot hand-painted Adirondack chair being delivered to The Commons Park for all to enjoy.
The event sponsor is Canandaigua National Bank & Trust, while the auction coordinator is One Source Antiques. Local artists Pat Tribastone, Holy Chaapel, Christin Cleere, Liz and Kurt Brownell, Barb Rauscher, Angela Moore, Andrew Liguori, Devlin Baird, Pam Araya, Amy Smithling, Nancy Wiley, Judy Smith, Kim and Jared Ratzel, Nancy Yacci, Deb Poplasky, Lesley Shakespeare-Brogan, Aimee and Millie Hawkins, Suzie Quinn, Kathy Ann Morris, and Paige Sikorski have contributed the artwork.
The partnering businesses are as follows: P. Tribastone Fine Art Gallery, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust, Lath & Letters, ArtSpace36, Rockcastle Florist, Wine University, The Privateer, Custom Tattoo Lounge, Hope In Art Gallery, Mobile Music, True Lily, Canandaigua BID, Aubergine, Chandeliers Boutique, Pat Rohrer Gallery, Crown Jewelry, Peacemaker Brewing, Casa de Pasta, Wolfe Insurance Agency, Sweet Expressions, and Cinderella Glass Works.
Net proceeds from the chair sales will benefit Arts in Canandaigua and expanding on Canandaigua Business Improvement District mural projects.
For more information about Canandaigua BID, visit www.downtowncanandaigua.com or call (585) 396-0300.