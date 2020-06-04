PENN YAN — A chicken barbecue to benefit Hope Walk of Yates County will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 20 in the parking lot of the Lyons National Bank branch at 205 Liberty St.
Dinners will include half a chicken, macaroni salad, coleslaw, salt potatoes, roll and butter. The cost is $10 per dinner.
Hope Walk of Yates County is a community-based organization dedicated to helping county residents who suffer from cancer through research, education, advocacy, and service.
This year’s Hope Walk is scheduled for Aug. 22 at the Yates County Community Center on North Main Street.