GENEVA — A chicken barbecue to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Finger Lakes Area Counseling & Recovery Agency will be held June 11 at Advance Auto Parts, 303 Hamilton St.
It starts at 11 a.m.
Presale tickets are $13. Get them by emailing stefanie.smaldone@flacra.org, calling 315-719-7545, or purchasing them at FLACRA’s Geneva outpatient clinic, 246 Castle St. Dinners on the day of the event are $15.
K&R Catering of Waterloo is preparing the meal.
All proceeds will assist FLACRA’s efforts to help people in recovery, and provide continuing education and prevention for substance abuse disorders and behavioral health concerns in the Finger Lakes region.