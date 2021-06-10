PENN YAN — A chicken barbecue to benefit Hope Walk of Yates County will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Lyons National Bank at 205 Liberty St.
Dinners cost $10. The menu includes chicken, macaroni salad, coleslaw, salt potatoes, roll, and butter.
Hope Walk of Yates County is a community-based, voluntary health organization dedicated to assisting county residents who suffer from cancer. Contact the organization at hopewalkofyatescounty@gmail.com or (607) 283-4673 (HOPE), or visit hopewalkofyatescounty.org to learn more.