SENECA FALLS — The Seneca County sheriff’s office, in conjunction with the Governor’s Highway Traffic Safety Committee, is hosting a certification course for child safety seats this week.
As the final requirement of the class, a child safety seat check event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Walmart, near the automotive area off North Road.
Participants in the class, including members of the Seneca and Oneida county sheriff’s offices, and Waterloo, Seneca Falls and Geneva police departments, will be on hand to inspect safety seats during this time.
Sheriff Tim Luce said many child seats are installed improperly, and he urges the public to stop in to this free event and have your child’s car seat or seats inspected by a trained technician.