WATERLOO — Three area police agencies are teaming with the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department for a child safety seat check event later this month.
It will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Waterloo fire station on East Water Street. Officers from the Seneca County sheriff’s office and Waterloo and Seneca Falls police departments will oversee the event.
It’s designed for parents and caregivers of children — ranging from newborns to 8 years old — to make sure their child seat or seats are installed properly. Participants will not need an appointment, but should plan on about 45 minutes for the inspection of each seat.
Contact sheriff’s office Deputy Rick Youngs at ryoungs@co.seneca.ny.us with questions.
Funding for the child passenger safety program and events such as this are provided through a grant from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.