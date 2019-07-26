SENECA FALLS — Town police want people to be aware of road closures and detours during the Seneca Falls Classic Car Show, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday on Fall Street.
Fall Street, between State and Cayuga streets, will be closed from about 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be no overnight parking Saturday/Sunday in that area of Fall Street, the municipal parking lot behind the north business district, and the Chemung Canal Trust parking lot.
Police said parking lots have posted “no parking” for the event, and violators will have their vehicles ticketed and towed.
