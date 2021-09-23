FARMINGTON — Community member Rajni Tarneja recently made a donation to Cobblestone Arts Center in her late husband’s name.
Virendra Kumar “VK” Tarneja, who passed away last year, led a life with others in mind first. His wife, Rajni, devised the Empathy Award to be given annually for several years to Cobblestone staff members who demonstrate a high caliber of empathy.
In turn, Cobblestone has named Barbara Knauf, supervisor and teacher of VK’s son, Deepesh Tarneja, music teacher Nathan Davenport and Performing Arts Coordinator Sarah Andreacchi as recipients of the award for this year.
The Tarnejas emigrated from India in 1995 in hopes to give their sons, Deepesh and Sumit, a better life. Deepesh has been a student at Cobblestone Arts Center since the spring of 2011, and is described by peers and teachers as “outgoing, sensitive, and compassionate.”
VK was active in various community organizations as well as his church, Nirankari Mission of Universal Brotherhood.
For more information on Cobblestone happenings, visit www.cobblestoneartscenter.com or call (585) 398-0220.