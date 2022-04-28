GENEVA — The town’s Kashong Conservation Area Committee will meet at 6 p.m. May 12 at town hall. Town residents are welcome to attend.
For more information, contact committee Chairman Mark Palmieri at (585) 451-2474.
GENEVA — The town’s Kashong Conservation Area Committee will meet at 6 p.m. May 12 at town hall. Town residents are welcome to attend.
For more information, contact committee Chairman Mark Palmieri at (585) 451-2474.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.