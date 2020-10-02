GORHAM — The Ontario County Back the Blue’s annual “Coptoberfest” is scheduled for 4-9 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Hill Farms on Route 247.
The event will include live music, food, drinks, games, and raffles. The cost is $15 for a presale ticket or $20 at the door.
Presale tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite (eventbrite.com), by email at coptoberfesttickets@gmail.com or contacting Donna Schaertl, Back the Blue events coordinator, at (585) 481-1871.
The featured singer will be Cinnamon Jones from Eternal Soul Entertainment, who Schaertl said wrote a special song about unity.