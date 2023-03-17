SENECA FALLS — After a number of pandemic-related postponements, Coreen Lowry finally will be honored as the 2020 Woman of the Year by the Seneca County Women’s Coalition.
The Fayette resident, who is married to Brian Lowry, was a stay-at-home mom. Her children, Calista and Chance, are grown, and Lowry is now grandma to three grandchildren.
Lowry is past president of the Waterloo Rotary and a two-time Paul Harris Fellow recipient; she founded the Little Free Libraries; coordinates many projects for Rotary; served several years for and is current president of the Waterloo Library and Historical Society; is a vice president of the Waterloo school board and town councilwoman in Fayette; assists weekly with the Trevor’s Gift Backpack Program; and chairs the Seneca County Community Christmas Project Committee. She is engaged in other volunteer activities as well that are too numerous to mention.
Although her children have grown, she continues to have an open-door policy to all the kids in the neighborhood.
The grilled salmon, chicken parm and pasta primavera dinner honoring Lowry will be at 7 p.m. March 25 at Seneca Falls Country Club. The cost is $35 a person. Reservations should be made by March 19 by calling Adriene Emmo at 315-521-3461.
Doors on March 25 open at 6 p.m. for Auction Row. People also can support the event by donating items for the silent auction or placing an ad in the program. To place an ad, send it to Emmo at 117 Bridge St., Seneca Falls, NY 13148, or release it digitally to apeps@aol.com.
Proceeds of the event will support Pathway Home in Seneca Falls.