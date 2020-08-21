GENEVA — With local ambulance and rescue squads in need of volunteers and paid staff, the Finger Lakes Emergency Medical Services Council is sponsoring several area courses.
The council has an affiliation with Finger Lakes Community College. Here are the courses:
• Certified First Responder Original and Refresher — Sept. 8, Phelps Ambulance.
• Basic Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Original and Refresher — Monday and Thursday nights, beginning Aug. 31, FLCC Geneva campus.
• Basic EMT Original and Refresher — Sundays, beginning Sept. 13, Cheshire Fire Department, town of Canandaigua.
• Basic EMT Original and Refresher — Monday and Wednesday nights, beginning Aug. 31, Ontario Volunteer Ambulance in Wayne County.
• Basic EMT Refresher and Basic Core — Tuesday evenings, beginning Sept. 8, Phelps Ambulance.
• Advanced Emergency Medical Technician Original and Refresher — Sundays, beginning Sept. 20, FLCC Geneva campus.
Free training and college credits may be available to those who qualify.
For more information on the courses, including dates and times, call the council offices at 1-800-357-3672 or (315) 789-0108, or see flremsc.org.