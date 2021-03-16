DUNDEE — Yates County Public Health is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 3-5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Dundee High School gym.
The clinic is open to all Yates County residents or anyone who works in the county, but is not a resident, and meets eligibility criteria — 60 years or older, 18-59 years of age with an eligible underlying medical condition, or employed by an eligible priority workforce group.
The list of eligible workforces, along with the clinic registration link, can be found at bit.ly/2Q3HoTq.
If you are unable to register for an appointment at this clinic due to it being full, and are interested in being on a call-back list if someone no-shows or cancels, email your name and phone number to publichealth@yatescounty.org.
People are asked to be able to make the clinic within 15 minutes of the phone call.