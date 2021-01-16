GENEVA — Seneca Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Susan Jackson resently presented a donation to Tanya Taylor, assistant director and Youth Services librarian of the Geneva Public Library, that will benefit the children’s library.
The Geneva Public Library has an extensive history. On Feb. 22, 1905, chapter members began to raise funds for a charter to establish the Geneva Free Library, and a charter was granted later that year by the New York State Department of Education.
The chapter also started a children’s shelf in the library that continues to expand, meeting the needs of area youth.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world's largest and most active service organizations. DAR members are committed to volunteer service having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world during the past three years. To learn more about the work of today's DAR, visit www.DAR.org, or connect with DAR on social media at Facebook (facebook.com/TodaysDA), on (@TodaysDAR), and on YouTube (youtube.com/TodaysDAR).