NEWARK — Dave Paddock, who served as Newark High School Principal from 1991 until 1995 will be returning to NHS, if only for a brief span, as Interim NHS Principal from Oct. 3 until Nov. 18 while the search continues for a new high school principal to replace Nick Ganster who will become Superintendent of Schools for the Phelps-Clifton Springs School District Oct. 11.
The Newark Central School District Board of Education approved Paddock temporarily filling in as interim principal along with Ganster’s formal resignation on Oct. 10.
“We are very pleased to have someone with the breadth of Dave Paddock’s exemplary experience, not only here at NHS, but 13 years afterward as principal of Fairport High School and as an administrative mentor since 2008 come onboard and serve as interim principal at NHS while we are searching for just the right individual to become the new principal of Newark High School,” said Superintendent Susan Hasenauer.
When Ganster announced Sept. 8, he would be leaving NHS, Hasenauer put out this statement: “While the Newark Central School District is disappointed to see him go, we are also happy for him as he begins his journey as superintendent. Nick did a tremendous job providing leadership, direction and instruction within the school. He developed and maintained effective educational programs and promoted the improvement of teaching and learning with each individual child’s needs at the forefront of every decision. On behalf of the District, we wish Mr. Ganster nothing but the best in his new endeavor.”
“I am thrilled to be returning to Newark High School as the interim principal,” Paddock said. “I have so many great memories from my time in Newark in the early ‘90s and it’s a school and community that mean so much to me. Great kids and families, amazing faculty and staff and a supportive community defines the entire Newark School District, so I can’t wait to get started!”
Before becoming principal of NHS, Paddock served as assistant principal there for a year. Prior to that, he was assistant principal for three years at Kendall Jr.-Sr. High School from 1987-90. He was a physical education teacher and coach in the Penn Yan Central School District from 1976-87.
Paddock graduated from Springfield College with a bachelors degree in P.E. and earned a Master’s Equivalent from Elmira College and the College of St. Rose and his certificate of advanced study in educational administration from SUNY Cortland.
Honors include:
• Newark Central School District Educator of the Year in 1994
• Rochester City Newspaper Best Principal in 1999
• New York State Secondary School Principal of the Year in 2006
• Paul Harris Fellowship Award from the Fairport Rotary Club in 2008
• “Dave Paddock Way” street named in his honor in 2008 in Fairport