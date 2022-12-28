LYONS — The Humane Society of Wayne County’s Annual Auction will be held online in March. The Humane Society is hoping to collect 350 items or more with a goal of this being its biggest auction ever. Maybe you are redecorating and have items you no longer need or want. Have items you received that weren’t your cup of tea, or you no longer collect those collectibles or wear that jewelry? The Humane Society would love them.
They are looking for all kinds of items: artwork, crafts, antiques, collectibles, jewelry, gift baskets for people & pets, gift cards, tickets & passes to area attractions & events, golf courses, etc., gift certificates, pet supplies, toys & fun stuff for kids.
Take donations to the HSWC Shelter, 1475 County House Road in Lyons, Tuesday through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All donations must be received by Feb. 18.
This is one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers, helping to provide the much-needed money to care for the hundreds of furry friends in need.
The Humane Society reserves the right to use your item at the auction or at one of its other fundraising events throughout the year. Please note: They cannot accept large pieces of furniture.
With questions? Call 315-946-3389 or visit www.waynehumane.org.