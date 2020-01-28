PENN YAN — Vickie Dornberger recently was elected to the Hope Walk of Yates County board of directors.
“I am pleased to welcome our newest member to our board of directors,” said Marty Shipman, president of the Hope Walk board. “Like many residents of Yates County, Vicki has experienced a variety of ways cancer can affect family and friends. She hopes to do all she can to help members of our community deal with this disease.”
Hope Walk is a group of Yates County residents passionate about making a difference in the life of county residents who have cancer.
People can learn more about the organization by going to hopewalkofyatescounty.org, Facebook, Twitter, emailing hopewalkofyatescounty@gmail.com, or calling (607) 283-HOPE (4673).