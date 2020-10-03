Downtown Penn Yann Scarecrow Contest

PENN YAN — The Yates County Chamber of Commerce has announced the details for its 2020 Scarecrow Contest.
This year, the contest is open to all ages, individuals, families, clubs, groups, and businesses. It will take place from Oct. 7 to Nov. 4. This event is intended to bring a lot of fun and an array of color to autumn. Not only does it allow the imagination to run free, hundreds of people traveling throughout the village will get a chance to admire all the creativity put into the unique scarecrows.
Winners will be judged in the two different categories, People’s Choice and Most Creative. Voting will take place on the Chamber Facebook page. The winners will be announced on Nov. 5 and will receive $50 Chamber gift certificates valid at any Yates County business. Entry is free and due by Oct. 5.
To register or find out more details, contact or stop by the Chamber Offices to fill out a form or visit https://business.yatesny.com/news/details/2020-scarecrow-contest Any questions should be directed to the Chamber by calling (315) 536-311 or emailing info@yatesny.com.
To follow the contest, be sure to like the @YatesCountyChamber on Facebook.