Dupreyart open house on Sunday

PHELPS — Dupreyart, the home of landscape and still life artist Steve Duprey, will hold its third annual Holiday Open House on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 34 Church St., in Phelps. You are able to wander through three full rooms of art with small pieces starting as low as $35.00. It’s also a great time to discuss special commissions with the artist. Books by Diana Hunter will also be available. Get your last minute holiday shopping done at this one-day only event.
