Duroseau joins FLH Hospitalist Team

GENEVA — Geneva General Hospital has welcomed board-certified and fellowship trained hospitalist Dr. Yvel Duroseau to its medical staff.
Duroseau attended medical school at Ross University School of Medicine in North Brunswick, N.J. He completed his internship and residency at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, and then continued his education with a fellowship in Geriatric Medicine at Bridgeport Hospital-Yale New Haven in Connecticut. He is board-certified in family medicine as well as geriatric medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine. He is also certified as a wound-care specialist and in pain management.
His professional society memberships include the American Academy of Family Medicine and the Global Health Initiative Program at Jamaica Hospital. He is fluent in English, French and Creole.