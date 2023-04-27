CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County residents are encouraged to walk through the STOP-DWI memorial garden Friday as part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, which is being observed through Friday.
The garden will be set up in front of the county courthouse. County officials said walking through the garden is a way to remember that each stake represents a person who was the victim of an impaired driver.
The county district attorney’s office will host a local crime victims’ rights ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday in the second-floor sessions room of the courthouse. The guest speaker will be Linda Dynel, author of “Leaving Dorian” and “Finding Krissy.”