CANANDAIGUA — Habitat Women Build is teaming up with Special Touch Bakery for a pie-fundraising event. All pies are made locally by Special Touch, a Rochester-based non-profit organization whose mission is to provide training and employment to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The pies are $20 each and you can order more than one. Orders will be accepted online through Friday, Aug. 5 at www.ontariohabitat.org/pie or call Fundraising Chair Peggy Mooney at (609) 221-8704. Pies will be available for pickup at the Habitat Restore, 3040 County Road 10, Canandaigua, from 5-6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22. Only pre-order pies will be available. Proceeds benefit Women Build projects in Ontario County.

More information about Habitat for Humanity and this fundraising event can be found at www.ontariohabitat.org.

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you