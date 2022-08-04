CANANDAIGUA — Habitat Women Build is teaming up with Special Touch Bakery for a pie-fundraising event. All pies are made locally by Special Touch, a Rochester-based non-profit organization whose mission is to provide training and employment to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The pies are $20 each and you can order more than one. Orders will be accepted online through Friday, Aug. 5 at www.ontariohabitat.org/pie or call Fundraising Chair Peggy Mooney at (609) 221-8704. Pies will be available for pickup at the Habitat Restore, 3040 County Road 10, Canandaigua, from 5-6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22. Only pre-order pies will be available. Proceeds benefit Women Build projects in Ontario County.
More information about Habitat for Humanity and this fundraising event can be found at www.ontariohabitat.org.