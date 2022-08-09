NEWARK — Most high school students avoid anything related to school during their summer vacation, but some Newark art students don’t seem to fit the stereotype.
Starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 25, already almost 80 degrees, close to 20 students from grades 9-10 turned out to paint sidewalks at the high school. It was a project divided into two phases, developed by the high school’s art department to promote art, diversity and positivity that will greet those who enter the building.
Amy O’Connor, an art teacher at Newark High, said she and her colleagues developed the colorful project “to give back to the community after covid when many students became very isolated and detached.”
O’Connor, who was sweeping up dirt from the sidewalk to allow a clean painting surface, said she noticed students have been very “disengaged,” and many have been prone to avoid “hard work and respect.”
“In the past year more students have been damaging school property, destroying bathrooms, so we want to create something for them to enjoy and be proud of as they enter the building.”
She said this sidewalk project is only the beginning of what the school’s art department calls “smART Society,” a “group of like-minded people who come together, make art, spread positivity and create a legacy.” The group, just in its infancy, is for all students (art-inclined or not), staff, retired teachers, alumni and the community. O’Connor said the group would like to create a scholarship or provide financial help for students. in the future.
Stephanie Chetney, 16, was working on painting a white block and chatting about her summer with the other students painting.
“I enjoy getting to meet new kids, I like art, it is very therapeutic for me,” said Chetney.
Chetney, an upcoming senior, has taken several art classes but said this project is different. “It feels good to give back to the school and Newark,” she said.
Students participating in the painting project get double Capstone credit hours, a community service graduation requirement, but most come for the “socialization aspect,” said O’Connor. “We have already had a lot of current students, a few staff members, a retired teacher came out, and even a few graduates.”
The group is finishing up color-blocking the sidewalks, and when the start of the school year approaches they plan to enter Phase 2, where they will add patterns, positive affirmations and the names of students who participated.
O’Connor said all expenses for the project have been paid out-of-pocket. She said donations would be greatly appreciated.