GENEVA — The Fred L. Emerson Foundation has made a $40,000 challenge grant in support of the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva’s upcoming “Giving Day” on Sept. 30.
The Auburn-based foundation will give $1 for every $2 the club receives to mark its 25th Anniversary Celebration during the Sept. 30 event.
The foundation board said the challenge gift is intended to honor the work of the Boys & Girls Club and the impact it has had not just on Geneva, but throughout the Finger Lakes. In order to receive the $40,000 from Emerson, the club will need to raise $80,000 during its 25th Anniversary celebration.
Boys & Girls Club Board President Casey Peterson said the funds raised and the Emerson challenge grant will be moved into the club’s permanent endowment, which will generate income in perpetuity to help cover the club’s fixed expenses.
“Operating an organization with the scope of the Boys & Girls Club means every year paying for insurance, maintenance, landscaping, utilities and custodial services,’’ Peterson said. “Building an endowment will help with those costs and allow us to focus our efforts on the important core programming that supports our members and their families.’’
To meet the foundation challenge, the club is hoping to raise the funds through donations solicited through an online website that will be activated specifically for this anniversary.
Originally, the Giving Day was scheduled to coincide with the club’s 25th Annual Dinner. However, the increase in COVID-19 has forced the club to cancel the in-person dinner. Ticket holders for that event will receive a gift certificate for the newly renovated Torrey Park restaurant and the club will publish a special video to highlight the club’s work during the last year.
“We are disappointed we can’t gather to celebrate the club’s 25 years of great work,’’ Peterson said. “However, we will do the next best thing and look forward to gathering with our supporters next year.’’
Dr. Dan Alexander, a long-time club supporter who wanted to help the community understand the importance of the club’s work throughout the Finger Lakes area, is sponsoring the dinner video. It will be produced by Buffalo-based videographers who have worked for the Buffalo Bills and Sabres and will be emailed to dinner participants. Later it also will be available on the club’s website: Genevabgc.org.
The Boys & Girls Club of Geneva originally incorporated on Sept. 30, 1996 with a goal of giving Geneva kids a place for fun and support after school. The club opened at 1 Goodman St. in a building owned by the Geneva Housing Authority but has since built and owns the 24,000-square-foot Geneva Community Center at 160 Carter Road. Attendance at the club has grown to more than 400 families over the years and club services have been extended from toddlers to senior citizens at the Carter Road facility. The club also partners with the Geneva Center of Concern to augment family food supplies throughout the region.
An online link to the club’s Giving Day will be placed on its website prior to the event. Checks to help with this “match” can also be mailed to the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva at 160 Carter Road, Geneva, 14456. Simply note “Emerson Challenge” on the check’s memo space.
Fred L. Emerson was the long-serving president of the Auburn-based Dunn and McCarthy shoe manufacturing company. His family foundation, in over 85 years, has granted more than $125 million to support a range of services, including community development, education, health and human services, parks and recreation, performing arts and preservation. With the third, fourth and fifth generation descendants actively engaged in setting the foundation’s grant making priorities, the foundation continues in Fred Emerson’s footsteps, serving communities throughout Central New York.