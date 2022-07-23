SENECA FALLS — Join the Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center as they partner with other local organizations to bring history to life on Family History Day, July 23 from 12-2 p.m.
This free family friendly event, taking place at People’s Park, will have crafts, activities, demonstrations, and more for kids to enjoy.
Free Family Friendly activities include:
- Fishing Lessons in the Canal
- Tie Dye Pillowcases
- Button Whirligig Craft
- Scavenger Hunt
- Live Music by Rich Hancy: Acoustic guitar playing folk, rock, and country tunes.