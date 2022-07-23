Family History Day features free family fun - photo logo

SENECA FALLS — Join the Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center as they partner with other local organizations to bring history to life on Family History Day, July 23 from 12-2 p.m.

This free family friendly event, taking place at People’s Park, will have crafts, activities, demonstrations, and more for kids to enjoy.

Free Family Friendly activities include:

  • Fishing Lessons in the Canal
  • Tie Dye Pillowcases
  • Button Whirligig Craft
  • Scavenger Hunt
  • Live Music by Rich Hancy: Acoustic guitar playing folk, rock, and country tunes.

