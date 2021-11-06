WAYNE COUNTY — Family Promise of Wayne County will once again conduct an online auction of fully decorated Christmas trees to raise funds to help homeless families with children in Wayne County achieve sustainable housing.
This year, the auction has been expanded to include wreaths and centerpieces. Family Promise is currently seeking donors for items to be sold in the auction.
Beginning Nov. 15 and lasting through Nov. 22, a wide variety of Christmas trees, wreaths and centerpieces will be available for bidding at 32auctions.com/fpwcholidayauction.
Trees and other items can be viewed online at the auction site or in person at FPWC’s Day Resource Center at 3 Holley St., Lyons, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments also can be made by calling (315) 879-1227.
To donate a tree, wreath or centerpiece, or for more information contact Kathryn Woodlock at (315) 879-1227 or kwoodlock@fpwayne.org.