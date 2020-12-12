LYONS — Family Promise of Wayne County is looking for volunteers to help in aiding local families and their children in need of stable housing.
The organization will be conducting new volunteer training sessions to be held online via Zoom, or at the Day Resource Center in Lyons.
The in-person volunteer training session will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Day Resource Center at 3 Holley St. Face coverings are required.
The online volunteer training event will take place via Zoom from 3-5 p.m. Dec. 22.
Family Promise of Wayne County (which is affiliated with National Family Promise, an organization founded in 1986) is a network of local congregations and organizations that is bringing community resources together to help homeless families regain their housing, their independence, and their dignity. FPWC provides these families with a temporary home while helping them secure long term, sustainable housing. Resources for job placement, transportation, clothing, counseling and child care are also available.
For more information, contact Graig Roberts at (585) 233-8394 or email groberts.familypromise@gmail.com.