GENEVA — On June 12, the Geneva Farmers Market on the lakefront will include a scholarship fundraiser for the Geneva Chapter of Philanthropic Educational Organization, or P.E.O.
Items featured will be fresh-cut bouquets of peonies, gently used purses, homemade pies and pet treats and toys. The sale will be from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., or until sold out. All proceeds will support educational scholarships, grants, and loans for women and girls.
The peonies will be priced as follows: three for $5, seven for $10 or a dozen for $18. Gently used purses will be priced at $5.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women and motivate each other to achieve their highest aspirations.