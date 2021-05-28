GENEVA — On June 12, the Geneva Farmers Market on the lakefront will include a scholarship fundraiser for the Geneva Chapter of Philanthropic Educational Organization, or P.E.O.

Items featured will be fresh-cut bouquets of peonies, gently used purses, homemade pies and pet treats and toys. The sale will be from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., or until sold out. All proceeds will support educational scholarships, grants, and loans for women and girls.

The peonies will be priced as follows: three for $5, seven for $10 or a dozen for $18. Gently used purses will be priced at $5.

P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women and motivate each other to achieve their highest aspirations.

P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women and motivate each other to achieve their highest aspirations. P.E.O. International, founded in 1869, has nearly 6,000 chapters in the U.S. and Canada.

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...