PENN YAN — On Dec. 1, Cornell Cooperative Extension-Yates County will host its annual meeting in person from 6-8 p.m. in the Yates County office building auditorium.
The group will reflect on 2022, give awards, and elect new board members.
The event will feature guest speaker Barbara Johnston, senior planner at LaBella & Associates Inc., who has over 28 years’ experience in community planning and project management. She has prepared numerous comprehensive plans as well as strategic plans for agricultural preservation, downtown revitalization, waterfront redevelopment, economic development, and transportation services.
Attendance is free, although donations will be accepted. Light refreshments will be served.
CCE-Yates County also will be introducing this year’s nominees to join its board of directors. CCE-Yates County is governed by a 14-member board that consists of 12 elected community volunteers. It’s made up of people from towns throughout Yates County who bring their knowledge of community needs and concerns to the governance of the organization.
The evening will conclude with the Board of Directors meeting, which is open to the public.
To attend, visit the registration website at https://bit.ly/cceyatesmtg22 or call the office at 315-536-5123. People have the option to attend either in-person or virtually via Zoom, though those who attend virtually will be ineligible to vote on new board members or be on the 2023 slate of officers. Let CCE-Yates County know if you would like to submit an absentee ballot ahead of time (Yates County residents only).
RSVP no later than Nov. 28.