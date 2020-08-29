CANANDAIGUA — The Finger Lakes Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which is staged to raise awareness and funds for dementia care, support and research, is set for Oct. 3.
The walk, which attracted more than 600 from the Finger Lakes region in 2019, will look different this year. Instead of hosting a large gathering, participants will walk as individuals, or in small groups of friends and family, on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the Finger Lakes area.
A virtual pep rally for participants was held Aug. 27. WHAM13 News anchor and walk participant Doug Emblidge hosted. Emblidge is participating in the walk to honor his mother, who is living with Alzheimer’s disease.
Shelby Ascroft of Canandaigua, the volunteer chair of the Finger Lakes walk planning committee, will share with participants the fundraising progress to date and what participants should expect on Oct. 3.
Kimberly Smith of Victor, whose mother died of younger-onset dementia, will share her story of loss and determination to find a cure.
Bill Ryan of Canandaigua will talk about losing his father, getting involved in the Alzheimer’s Association, and becoming one of the top fundraising teams for the Finger Lakes Walk.
At 10 a.m. Oct. 3, Emblidge will host the opening ceremony. The event will be delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers. It will feature more local speakers joining together to fight dementia.
On the same day, a group of Alzheimer’s Association staffers and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden to honor all those impacted by dementia in a “view-only” and “drive-thru” format. The Promise Garden will take place at the Granger Homestead, on the corner of Main and Granger streets in Canandaigua. Participants will honor those affected by dementia with blue, yellow, purple and orange flowers, highlighting the different reasons people take part in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Walk participants who raise $100 will receive, in the mail, a T-shirt featuring local sponsors. To ensure that the T-shirt arrives before Oct. 3, participants have to reach the $100 fundraising goal by Sept. 4.
Participants who raise $200 or more before Oct. 3 will receive a collectible, purple Forget-Me-Not pin, while supplies last. The purple flower commemorates those who lost their battle with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.
In New York State alone, there are more than 400,000 people who live with the disease and more than 1 million caregivers who provide unpaid care to their loved ones with dementia.
The Finger Lakes Walk is supported by national presenting sponsors Edward Jones and CVS Health (or Actna/Omnicare). To register and receive the latest updates on the walk, visit alz.org/walk.