GENEVA — After two years of virtual experiences, the FLX Riesling Camp returns to its full, three-day, in-person immersive experience, beginning Sunday.
The Finger Lakes Wine Alliance’s exclusive annual event, which continues through Tuesday, will bring beverage trade and media from across the United States to the shores of the Finger Lakes for an intensive and intimate experience with 20 highly acclaimed, riesling-focused regional producers.
Introduced in 2016, the FLX Riesling Camp has been presented virtually during the two years of the pandemic. The ’22 program returns to an in-person format, offering a diverse collection of 24 wine professionals the opportunity to come together and learn about the history of wine and riesling in the Finger Lakes. They will walk through vineyards during the start of a new vintage, seeing bud break in person, and participate in discussions around sustainability in the wine industry.
The highlight of the camp is the hands-on blending trial held at the Cornell AgriTech campus, where each camper uses various components to craft their own individual riesling. A blind tasting competition, held by the campers, will reveal the winner of the Riesling Blending Challenge, where bragging rights for the following year will be bestowed upon the winning camper and their wine.
“The thrill of once again showcasing — in person — the majesty of the Finger Lakes and the singularity of our rieslings is undeniable,” FLWA Executive Director Kyle Pallischeck said. “Creating ambassadors for the region and its wines is what Riesling Camp was designed to do. Even with the accessibility that virtual events afforded us with a broader reach, nothing compares to the way the warmth and collaborative spirit of our member wineries and supporting area businesses shine on their home turf.”
Follow the campers’ experience virtually @flxwinealliance on Instagram and Facebook, using the hashtags #flxwine and #flxrieslingcamp.