By coming to Flavor Fest, community members are directly funding a resource unlike any other in Yates County. Many residents often first visit The Well for basic needs when a crisis hits, or other services have been delayed or denied. In 2021, Well volunteers distributed nearly 10,000 personal hygiene/household items and roughly 11,500 food items from its emergency pantries. And no other local, community-supported program provides hygiene and cleaning items like shampoo, dish soap, menstrual products, diapers, and toilet paper. Once these emergency needs are met, clients are able to work with The Well’s staff to connect to other social and community services and rebuild stability.