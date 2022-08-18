PENN YAN — The Living Well (The Well), a Penn Yan nonprofit providing outreach to Yates County residents in need, is hosting its first Flavor Fest fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Climbing Bines Hop Farm & Craft Ale Company to support its emergency food and personal/household hygiene pantries. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Flavor Fest is The Well’s first in-person fundraiser in three years.
It’s hoped that this will become an annual event, organizers said.
Pre-sale tickets ($25) are now available online (https://bit.ly/YatesFlavorFest22), and in person at The Well (121 E. Elm St., Penn Yan), Climbing Bines, Long’s Bookstore, The Nest Egg, and Pinkney’s Hardware. Tickets will be $30 at the door.
At Flavor Fest, attendees can sample and buy from a selection of Yates County’s food trucks, wineries, breweries and local craft producers. The line-up includes live music by The Tarps with complimentary samples of Climbing Bines’ Woodfired Pizza, goods from local artisans The Staving Artist and Lisa Dean of Tye-Rific; plus tastes and sips from: Covalitas Mexican food truck, Bk8d & Loaded, Wager’s Cider Mill, Juju’s BBQ, Fox Run Vineyards, LyonSmith Brewing, Anthony Road Wine Company, Keuka Spring Winery, Area 315 food truck, and more. Climbing Bines’ also will offer drinks from its pavilion bar and relaxing fun with frisbee golf, hammocks, and corn hole.
By coming to Flavor Fest, community members are directly funding a resource that provides residents with crucial products, like shampoo, dish soap, menstrual products, diapers, and toilet paper.. In 2021, Well volunteers distributed nearly 10,000 personal hygiene/household items and roughly 11,500 food items from its emergency pantries.