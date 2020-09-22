CLIFTON SPRINGS — The Finger Lakes Area Counseling & Recovery Agency is hosting its third annual chicken barbecue Friday, during National Recovery Month.
Established in 1989 and recognized each September, National Recovery Month is dedicated to increasing the awareness and understanding of mental health and substance abuse disorders, and to celebrate the people and families impacted by recovery.
The barbecue will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot at 71 Kendall St. in Clifton Springs. The event also will include an information booth, and FLACRA staff will be on site for families and people in need.
The goal is for FLACRA clients, families and the community to come together in solidarity to help combat the exacerbated substance use disorders and mental health conditions seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dinners are $9 presale and $10 at the event. They can be purchased online through flacra.org or in person.
For more information, contact FLACRA at (315) 462-9110.