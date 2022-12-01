FLCC gallery to host illustrator Ryan Kovar

CANANDAIGUA — The Williams-Insalaco Gallery 34 at the Finger Lakes Community College main campus is hosting an exhibit by Ryan Kovar, a Rochester illustrator and animator.
Kovar, who said he tries to “embrace the strange, unusual and absurd when creating” is a 2012 FLCC graphic design graduate. He completed a bachelor’s in fine arts in film and animation at Rochester Institute of Technology in 2016.
The gallery will host a talk by Kovar on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 2 to 3 p.m. and a reception from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The gallery is on the first floor of the main campus at 3325 Marvin Sands Drive in Canandaigua Both events are free and open to the public. A Zoom link for the 2 p.m. talk is available on the FLCC events calendar at events.flcc.edu.
The exhibit is open through Friday, Dec. 16 and currently shares the space with the crocheted coral reef exhibit by Judi Cermak.