CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College will expand its rural outreach program by offering advanced manufacturing and computer courses this fall at the Clifton Springs Library and Macedon Public Library.
“As the library director and vice president of the Wayne County Business Council, I am acutely aware of patrons who would like to improve their earning power and businesses who are looking for people to fill mid-level positions,” Stacey Wicksall said of her library’s decision to join the project.
“These are the sorts of positions that require some training beyond high school, but not a four-year degree. The FLCC GRIT program makes it possible to connect the two by offering convenient and rapid certifications in the skill areas local businesses urgently need, and it can all be done while at the library,” she added.
GRIT is the name of the outreach initiative and stands for Growing Rural Infrastructure Together. It is part of a national pilot project to overcome barriers to education in rural areas.
Classes run from Sept. 6 to Dec. 15, and grant funding is available to cover costs for most students. Classes also will be offered virtually.
The course offerings provide foundational skills necessary for positions in high demand among local employers. They are as follows:
Foundations in Advanced Manufacturing covers core industry, safety, and quality assurance knowledge and skills used in most advanced manufacturing occupations. Students use virtual reality headsets to practice certain skills without needing to travel to a manufacturing environment. Graduates receive the nationally recognized certified production technician credential. The course will be offered Monday and Thursday evenings from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Computing in the Information Age covers computer concepts, technology, and emerging issues and includes hands-on practice in word processing and the use of spreadsheet, database, and presentation software. It will be offered Tuesday and Thursday from 2 to 3:20 p.m.
Core Word, Excel and PowerPoint covers basic skills in these specific Microsoft Office applications and prepares students to take the Microsoft specialist certification test. It will be offered Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.
For more information, local residents can fill out a form online at flcc.edu/grit or call (585) 785-1670. The College will hold information sessions in person and online to explain the courses and assist with the application for funding. Students may take more than one course.