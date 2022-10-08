GENEVA/PENN YAN — Finger Lakes Health will be offering “Walk-In Screening Mammograms” in Geneva and Penn Yan.
In Geneva, Walk-In Screening Mammograms will be offered on Monday, Oct. 10 from 7:30-11:30 a.m. and from 12:45-4:30 p.m. in Women’s Health Services 200 North St., Suite 303, located in the Medical Office Building, adjacent to Geneva General Hospital.
Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital will be offering “Walk-In Screening Mammograms” on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in Penn Yan. The screening mammograms will be offered from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Diagnostic Imaging/Radiology Department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, 418 North Main St.
3D Mammography is provided at Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital. Digital breast tomosynthesis (tomo), also known as 3D mammography, is a new screening and diagnostic breast-imaging tool to improve the early detection of breast cancer. During the 3D part of the exam, an x-ray arm sweeps over the breast, taking multiple images in seconds.
Patients do not need a referral nor will they incur a copay for a screening mammogram.
For uninsured patients, the CSP of the Finger Lakes Region provides free screenings for colorectal, cervical and breast cancers for uninsured men and women. Call (877) 803-8070 to see if you are eligible for a free screening.
For more information, call (315) 787-4400 (Geneva) or (315) 531-2544 (Penn Yan).
To view the full schedule of walk in screening mammograms visit flhealth.org/events.