CANANDAIGUA — Flu vaccines are now available at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center for all veterans enrolled in VA healthcare.
Walk-in flu shots will be given from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Building 1 on the VA campus on the following dates: Wednesday, Sept. 23; Thursday, Sept. 24; Tuesday, Sept. 29; Wednesday, Sept. 30; Thursday, Oct. 1; Tuesday, Oct. 6; Thursday, Oct. 8; Tuesday, Oct. 20; Thursday, Oct. 22; and Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Vaccines will also be given during two drive-thru events in the Building 1 parking lot. Those will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15; and Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m.-noon.
The Canandaigua VA Medical Center is at 400 Fort Hill Ave.