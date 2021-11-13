OVID — The Edith B. Ford Memorial Library has launched a new educational program in collaboration with the Seneca County Jail called “On The Same Page Book Club.” This program. launched in October, and meets biweekly with librarian Amber Pasiak with the goal of strengthening critical thinking skills and expanding literary interests.
Ford Library is a member of the Finger Lakes Library System, which will be providing materials for the book club in 2021 through NYS funding. FLLS is not mandated to provide services, outside of purchasing materials to jails, and it is common throughout the various NYS library systems, for the local libraries to be the ones providing educational programs.
Correctional facility book clubs are about more than just reading. Book clubs promote strong reading practices and an increased interest in education. According to academic studies done on the benefits of book clubs, participants are able to engage in meaningful discussions through the shared act of a common reading.
For more information on these studies or on the program, email contact@ovidlibrary.org, with “Book Club” in the subject line.If you would like to aid in the efforts to provide new titles to the inmates of Seneca County Jail, you can make a donation to Ford Library via their website, ovidlibrary.org, or by mailing a check.