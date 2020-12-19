OVID — The Edith B. Ford Memorial Library has received a $1,000 grant from The Friends of the Tompkins County Public Library to purchase a collection of curriculum support books.
“This year we have seen a rise in the number of home-school and remote learning children,” library Director Shannon O’Connor said. “We want to support families as they navigate home learning by providing books that cover a range of topics including science, grammar, math, and civics, to name a few. These books are in addition to the education, art and storytime kits we have available for families.”
Since 1946, Friends of the Library has given substantial funding to the Tompkins County Public Library and the Finger Lakes Library System, providing much-needed assistance to both organizations in meeting their service goals. In recent years Friends of the Library have increased their scope of giving to include other public libraries in the area as well.
For more information, visit ovidlibrary.org.