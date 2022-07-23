Sickles honored by Clifton Springs Rotary

From left: Laurie and Matt Sickles, Past District Governor Scott MacDonell, and Past District Governor Dave Hannan.

 Submitted

CLIFTON SPRINGS — The Clifton Springs Rotary Club named Matt Sickles as a Paul Harris Fellow.

After serving as superintendent of the Midlakes school system for the past five years, Sickles is moving on to the same position in the Cobleskill-Richmondville school district.

Sickles was a loyal Rotarian during his five years in Ontario County. He and his wife, Laurie, took on the major responsibility of hosting an exchange student from Italy when Rotary needed a host family. Sickles assured the future of Interact, a student service club sponsored by Rotary, at the high school by ensuring that the advisor position is now a paid position. He has kept the club informed and updated on all the challenges, and successes, the school district has faced during the difficult time of covid.

A Paul Harris Fellow is Rotary’s highest recognition and is given “in appreciation of tangible and significant assistance of better understanding and friendly relations among peoples of the world.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you