CLIFTON SPRINGS — The Clifton Springs Rotary Club named Matt Sickles as a Paul Harris Fellow.
After serving as superintendent of the Midlakes school system for the past five years, Sickles is moving on to the same position in the Cobleskill-Richmondville school district.
Sickles was a loyal Rotarian during his five years in Ontario County. He and his wife, Laurie, took on the major responsibility of hosting an exchange student from Italy when Rotary needed a host family. Sickles assured the future of Interact, a student service club sponsored by Rotary, at the high school by ensuring that the advisor position is now a paid position. He has kept the club informed and updated on all the challenges, and successes, the school district has faced during the difficult time of covid.
A Paul Harris Fellow is Rotary’s highest recognition and is given “in appreciation of tangible and significant assistance of better understanding and friendly relations among peoples of the world.”