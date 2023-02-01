NEWARK — There’s soft music playing with a steady, yet strong beat. A faint scent of incense fills the air, not too overpowering, just enough to evoke a warm feeling. And, the constant humming and buzzing of a tattoo gun in the hand of Jaymee Rosser, hard at work in his own gallery.
With each steady line and wipe of excess jet-black ink, Rosser speaks to me about his vision, and overall view of art in local communities, especially his hometown of Newark.
Rosser and I were both extensive art students while at Newark High School. While I fit the traditional mold of an honors art student, Rosser was breaking that mold. In the midst of getting his advanced Regents diploma and taking multiple art classes, he was a leader on the football field and basketball court.
“I was the only kid on the football and basketball teams, at the time, who was focusing on the arts,” Rosser said. “I have always found ways to stand out, in my personal and professional life. I think Newark gives a lot opportunities to the kids that want it; it’s there. I wouldn’t be close to the person I am today without those opportunities.”
Rosser graduated from NHS in 2014 and continued to play basketball at Rochester Institute of Technology while earning a degree in new media design in 2019. While working part-time jobs post-grad, Rosser started tattooing; within a year, he began apprenticing at Cruel Hand Tattoo in Newark, but he always had the goal to “get out, to grow.”
“Growing up in Newark, you have to battle that small-mind mentality, have the idea that you can get out and see the world, and really live a life,” he said.
In between our tangents on similar high school teachers and the best vegan burgers, Rosser briefly explains how living the past three years in Atlanta pushed him to “jump headfirst” into his entrepreneurial pursuits.
“I learned a lot about managing a gallery, a lot about an art show from start to finish,” he said.
Rosser works at Miya’s Loft, a whole city block that has galleries, tattoo shops and community spaces, all owned by Miya Bailey (no relation to me).
I, myself, never had a clear view of what my future would entail, let alone my career goals, but Rosser, like his art style, has always had bold and expansive vocational aspirations.
“I have always wanted to own my own community center, I thought the idea of creating a space where people can come have fun and create is really cool,” he said.
The soon-to-be 28-year-old now rents the building at 999 E. Union St. He spends most of his time in Atlanta, but comes to Newark once a month for two weeks at a time, to see family, hold tattoo appointments, and set up his space, Jay’s Gallery.
The small, yet airy space on East Union is divided into two main rooms, perfect for a tattoo studio and gallery/painting space.
The white walls already feature some of Jaymee’s mixed media works, and he says he’s open to exhibiting local artists as soon as possible.
“Art is always a place where people can be free. I want people to feel comfortable to create,” he said.
“So a safe space?” I ask, simply because the suggestion of “safe spaces” has been mocked and ridiculed in some environments.
“Yeah ... no, exactly,” Rosser concurred. “I want it to be a safe space for everyone. Men, women, kids, LGBTQ community, anyone.”
Before I can interject with my Gen-Z response of “awwww” or “stopppp, that’s so cute,” Rosser points out one thing.
“I just ask that you’re honest with yourself so we can all grow. I never want to close the door on someone who wants to create, but it’s all about how you treat others and yourself.”
Rosser ends his Golden Rule-esque sentiments with this: “If you want to create dope stuff, let’s do it. I want everyone and their moms to come and create art here.”
Rosser’s eagerness to help his hometown explore more art and creativity doesn’t seem to be the only thing on his mind.
“Eventually, this gallery will be self-run, so I can go to different cities and build places like this to help the communities, give people in those communities work opportunities and a chance to express themselves.”
My pessimistic self struggles to fathom such goals, not because I don’t believe in Rosser’s talents, but because I am truly in awe due to his self-confidence.
“I know it will take time, but I want to keep learning, to keep growing,” Rosser said. “I want to better myself and communities.
“You and I know that art is such a broad field. It’s in everything. It’s everywhere. Heck, I learned how to build walls the other day.”
“Walls?” I question, probably with a doofy grin.
“Yeah, walls, straight-up walls,” he exclaims. “I didn’t even know I was going to be doing that, but now I know how to. I can build a gallery literally from the walls up, and that’s what I love. Learning.”
Now, that is something I undoubtedly can agree with, 100 percent. Not the walls part — I think I’d probably hurt myself if I tried to build a wall — but with the notion of always learning to better yourself, or at least to better your surroundings.
I am not sure if it is because of Rosser’s inspirational and authentic words, or the fact he has been dragging a tattoo gun on my skin for about an hour and the pain has caused some type of adrenaline rush, but Rosser’s journey and goals have truly inspired me. And though I am not a full-blown optimist, I do have a bit more hope in young artists and my little hometown.
Olivia Bailey is the JumpStart and Lifestyle editor at the Times. Contact Olivia at obailey@fltimes.com or 315-789-3333, ext. 256.