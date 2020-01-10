PENN YAN — Petition forms are now available for people interested in running for the Penn Yan Board of Education.
Three board seats are up for election this year. The annual vote on the school district budget and election of board members will be May 19.
The BOE terms are for three years. Obtain the necessary forms from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the district office.
Petitions for nominating candidates must be completed and filed with the district clerk no later than April 20.
For more information, contact district clerk Katie Champlin at (315) 536-3371.