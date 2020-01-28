GORHAM — Anyone interested in running for the Marcus Whitman school board can now get nominating petitions.
Three board seats, each with a three-year term, are up for election this year. The annual budget vote and board election will be May 19.
Petition forms can be found online at mwcsd.org/district/prospective-school-board-member-info and printed. They also can be picked up between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at the district office, 4100 Baldwin Road in Gorham.
Petitions must be completed and filed with Sharene Benedict, district clerk, no later than 5 p.m. April 20.
For more information, contact Benedict at (585) 554-4848, ext. 1805.