Frank Capozzi, Jr., announced as new Executive Director of Catholic Charities local chapter

GENEVA — Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes recently announced that Frank A. Capozzi Jr. has been selected as its new executive director. An experienced nonprofit leader in the region, he succeeds Deacon Peter Dohr who retired after leading the agency for several years.
“I am honored and thankful for the opportunity to lead the incredible team at Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes who deliver a wide variety of critical services to members of our community who are in need,” said Capozzi. “I am excited to be a part of the impact this agency makes in the five counties we serve.”
Capozzi has spent over 17 years with the Boy Scouts of America in a variety of roles, most recently serving as chief Operating officer for Seneca Waterways Council.
Catholic Charities Board Chairman Dr. Richard Kasulke said of the selection, “Mr. Capozzi was chosen from among many diverse candidates. He accepted the position and has been ‘onboard’ since late fall. During this time, he has been rapidly familiarizing himself with the unique complexities of the organization and its myriad services. No stranger to the Finger Lakes or to Geneva, he knows the area and its needs and will be an asset to our organization and to all whom it serves.”
A native of Seneca Falls, Capozzi is a graduate of Finger Lakes Community College and Keuka College. He resides in Geneva with his wife Paula and their three children.
To learn more about Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes visit www.catholiccharitiesfl.org