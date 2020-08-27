Craft kits for kids at Ovid Farmers Market
OVID — Free children’s craft kits will be given away at the Ovid Farmers Market this week.
This week’s market is 3-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 on the lawn in front of the Three Bears county complex on Main Street.
The kits have been assembled for distribution by Jeanna Hale-Schrader, Karen Stark and Emily Sturdivant. Materials and instructions will be included in the packets.
Fresh local produce will be available at the market, as will duck and chicken eggs, fresh baked goods, fruits and vegetables, and cut flowers. Produce vendors will accept coupons given to senior citizens who qualify, along with SNAP card holders.
Those attending are reminded to wear a face covering and observe social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available.
For more information, call Patti Paine at (315) 539-9251 or pap11@cornell.edu.